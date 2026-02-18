Condor Capital Management Buys Shares of 19,309 SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF $BIL

Condor Capital Management purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 19,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,772,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BIL. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 38.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 443,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,724,000 after buying an additional 123,509 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,200,000. Lpwm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 34,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,164,000 after acquiring an additional 14,367 shares during the last quarter. Bricktown Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,064,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 57.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 52,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,818,000 after purchasing an additional 19,158 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BIL opened at $91.52 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $91.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.56. SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 52-week low of $91.26 and a 52-week high of $91.78.

SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

