Boothbay Fund Management LLC Purchases 55,418 Shares of McDonald’s Corporation $MCD

Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its position in McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 712.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 63,192 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,418 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $19,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MCD. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the second quarter worth $2,780,712,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 29,382.3% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,737,548 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,676,339,000 after buying an additional 5,718,087 shares during the period. Soundwatch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,412,069,000. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 171.7% during the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,125,432 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $913,157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi increased its stake in McDonald’s by 96.0% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 4,032,676 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,188,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974,751 shares during the period. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $371.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Barclays increased their target price on McDonald’s from $372.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $339.69.

View Our Latest Research Report on McDonald’s

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 2,626 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.34, for a total transaction of $862,220.84. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 8,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,867,393.22. This represents a 23.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 6,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.29, for a total transaction of $2,066,731.29. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 2,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $763,567.39. This represents a 73.02% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,143 shares of company stock worth $24,517,724. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Price Performance

MCD stock opened at $326.41 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $320.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $311.51. McDonald’s Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $283.47 and a fifty-two week high of $341.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.51.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The fast-food giant reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.07. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 343.90% and a net margin of 31.85%.The company had revenue of $7.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.26%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE: MCD) is a global quick-service restaurant company best known for its hamburgers, French fries and breakfast offerings. The company develops, operates and franchises a system of restaurants that sell a range of food and beverage items, including signature products such as the Big Mac, Quarter Pounder, Chicken McNuggets, McCafé coffee beverages and a variety of salads, desserts and seasonal menu items. McDonald’s serves customers through company-operated restaurants and franchised locations, and it supports sales via dine-in, drive-thru, digital ordering platforms and third-party delivery partnerships.

Founded in 1940 by brothers Richard and Maurice McDonald as a single San Bernardino, California restaurant, the business was transformed into a franchising model after Ray Kroc joined in the mid-1950s and led the brand’s national and international expansion.

Further Reading

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