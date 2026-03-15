Calydon Capital Sells 20,282 Shares of Astrazeneca Plc $AZN

Calydon Capital cut its stake in Astrazeneca Plc (NYSE:AZN – Free Report) by 65.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,282 shares during the period. Calydon Capital’s holdings in Astrazeneca were worth $830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Astrazeneca during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Astrazeneca by 376.0% in the 2nd quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Astrazeneca during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Astrazeneca by 144.0% during the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abound Wealth Management boosted its position in Astrazeneca by 1,767.9% in the 3rd quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. 20.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Astrazeneca in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Weiss Ratings began coverage on Astrazeneca in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy (b)” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $103.00 price target on shares of Astrazeneca in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Astrazeneca in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Astrazeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Astrazeneca currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.75.

Astrazeneca Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of AZN stock opened at $190.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Astrazeneca Plc has a 52-week low of $122.48 and a 52-week high of $212.71. The company has a market capitalization of $294.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.32.

Astrazeneca Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 20th will be given a $1.595 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 156.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 20th. Astrazeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.26%.

Astrazeneca Company Profile

(Free Report)

AstraZeneca plc is a global biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Cambridge, England. Formed through the 1999 merger of Sweden’s Astra AB and the UK’s Zeneca Group, the company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes prescription medicines across a range of therapeutic areas. AstraZeneca positions itself as R&D-driven, investing in discovery science, clinical development and regulatory processes to bring new therapies to market.

The company’s commercial portfolio and late-stage pipeline emphasize oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolic (CVRM) diseases, and respiratory and immunology.

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