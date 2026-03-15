Calydon Capital Raises Position in Bunge Global SA $BG

Calydon Capital raised its position in shares of Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 3,045.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,423 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,771 shares during the quarter. Calydon Capital’s holdings in Bunge Global were worth $6,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glencore plc bought a new position in shares of Bunge Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,665,496,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Bunge Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $149,380,000. Merewether Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Bunge Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $74,888,000. Ilex Capital Partners UK LLP grew its stake in Bunge Global by 383.7% in the second quarter. Ilex Capital Partners UK LLP now owns 891,673 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,584,000 after purchasing an additional 707,336 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its stake in Bunge Global by 4.5% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,200,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,316,299,000 after purchasing an additional 694,709 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

BG has been the subject of a number of research reports. HSBC increased their price objective on Bunge Global from $80.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Bunge Global from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bunge Global in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Research cut shares of Bunge Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Bunge Global from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.40.

Bunge Global Trading Down 0.9%

Bunge Global stock opened at $124.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.15. Bunge Global SA has a 12 month low of $68.33 and a 12 month high of $127.24. The company has a market capitalization of $24.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.75.

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.17. Bunge Global had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 1.16%.The firm had revenue of $23.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 75.5% on a year-over-year basis. Bunge Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.500-8.000 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bunge Global SA will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bunge Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bunge Global is a leading agribusiness and food company that processes oilseeds and grains, produces sugar and bioenergy, and supplies fertilizers and other agricultural inputs. The company operates an integrated value chain that spans origination, processing, and distribution, enabling it to serve food processors, livestock producers, and retail customers worldwide. Through its network of processing plants, port terminals and logistics assets, Bunge handles a diverse portfolio of commodities, including soybeans, corn, wheat, vegetable oils, and sugarcane.

The company’s core business activities are organized into agribusiness and food & ingredients segments.

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