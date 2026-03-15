Calydon Capital Has $920,000 Stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF $VONG

Calydon Capital reduced its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,633 shares during the quarter. Calydon Capital’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 28.4% during the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 11,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,031,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,265,000 after purchasing an additional 320,907 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 122,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,774,000 after purchasing an additional 11,710 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,636,000. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter.

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Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $112.81 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $79.39 and a 52 week high of $126.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.25 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $118.30 and a 200-day moving average of $119.95.

About Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

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