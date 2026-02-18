Maridea Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF $SCHG

Maridea Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 11.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 318,151 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,887 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises 1.6% of Maridea Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Maridea Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $10,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,891,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,974,964,000 after acquiring an additional 6,651,144 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 45,745,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,220,000 after buying an additional 4,524,057 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 653.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,809,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,352,000 after purchasing an additional 28,455,790 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 18,835,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175,660 shares during the period. Finally, Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $511,489,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.3%

NYSEARCA:SCHG opened at $30.53 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $21.37 and a 12 month high of $33.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.92. The stock has a market cap of $49.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 1.15.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization and that are classified as growth. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

