Decoy Therapeutics (DCOY) versus The Competition Financial Review

Decoy Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DCOY – Get Free Report) is one of 456 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical Preparations” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Decoy Therapeutics to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

11.9% of Decoy Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.1% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical Preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Decoy Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.9% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical Preparations” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Decoy Therapeutics and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Decoy Therapeutics N/A -401.05% -155.77% Decoy Therapeutics Competitors -2,662.14% -363.93% -42.95%

Volatility & Risk

Analyst Recommendations

Decoy Therapeutics has a beta of 0.39, suggesting that its stock price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Decoy Therapeutics’ competitors have a beta of 5.47, suggesting that their average stock price is 447% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Decoy Therapeutics and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Decoy Therapeutics 1 0 1 0 2.00 Decoy Therapeutics Competitors 4894 9964 15988 376 2.38

Decoy Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $2.50, indicating a potential upside of 233.38%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical Preparations” companies have a potential upside of 63.77%. Given Decoy Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Decoy Therapeutics is more favorable than its competitors.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Decoy Therapeutics and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Decoy Therapeutics N/A -$5.58 million -0.02 Decoy Therapeutics Competitors $432.32 million -$67.78 million -10.59

Decoy Therapeutics’ competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Decoy Therapeutics. Decoy Therapeutics is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Decoy Therapeutics competitors beat Decoy Therapeutics on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About Decoy Therapeutics

Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing epigenetic-based cancer treatments. Its lead candidate is Seclidemstat (SP-2577), a small molecular inhibitor which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as Ewing sarcoma. The company also offers SP-3164, a small molecular protein degrader for the treatment of hematological and solid tumors. It has a strategic partnership with The University of Utah Research Foundation for the exclusive license with respect to patent rights protecting SP-2577 and related compounds; HLB Life Sciences to develop, produce, manufacture, use, and sell the drug in South Korea; and Cancer Prevention and Research Institute of Texas for product development activities, as well as a research partnership with the Cancer Epigenetics Institute at Fox Chase Cancer Center to identify new indications and biomarkers for SP-2577. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

