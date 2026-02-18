39,074 Shares in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. $BJ Bought by Martin & Co. Inc. TN

Martin & Co. Inc. TN acquired a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 39,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,644,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BJ. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Davis Capital Management purchased a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 65.7% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. 98.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BJ opened at $99.30 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.01. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.68 and a twelve month high of $121.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.36.

BJ’s Wholesale Club ( NYSE:BJ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 21st. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.07. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 2.72%.The company had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. BJ’s Wholesale Club has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.300-4.400 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP William C. Werner sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.09, for a total transaction of $637,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 50,498 shares in the company, valued at $4,599,862.82. The trade was a 12.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on BJ. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research report on Monday, December 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $139.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Barclays cut shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Evercore lifted their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.63.

BJ’s Wholesale Club, headquartered in Westborough, Massachusetts, is a membership-based warehouse retailer offering a wide range of products and services primarily to small businesses and individual consumers. The company operates large-format clubs that provide value-priced groceries, health and beauty products, electronics, home goods, furniture, seasonal items and automotive supplies. In addition to its in-club offerings, BJ’s features fuel stations at many locations and operates an e-commerce platform for online ordering and home delivery.

Founded in 1984 as a division of Zayre Corp., BJ’s Wholesale Club quickly expanded throughout the Northeastern United States.

