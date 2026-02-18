iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Short Interest Update

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 17,752,400 shares, a decline of 16.6% from the January 15th total of 21,282,369 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,175,070 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 11,175,070 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1%

AGG stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $100.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 426,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,441,128. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $96.15 and a 52 week high of $101.35. The stock has a market cap of $139.39 billion, a PE ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.11.

Institutional Trading of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Evolve Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,172,000. Core Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Partners LLC now owns 25,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after buying an additional 3,058 shares in the last quarter. Common Fund For Nonprofit Organizations grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Common Fund For Nonprofit Organizations now owns 461,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,077,000 after purchasing an additional 52,481 shares in the last quarter. Argyle Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Asset One Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,207,000. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

