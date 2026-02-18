Nathan’s Famous, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATH) Short Interest Update

Nathan’s Famous, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 94,908 shares, a drop of 13.4% from the January 15th total of 109,618 shares. Approximately 3.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 129,732 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 129,732 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 3.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Nathan’s Famous Stock Performance

NASDAQ NATH traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $100.53. 44,154 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,435. The business’s 50-day moving average is $96.61 and its 200-day moving average is $101.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $411.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.34. Nathan’s Famous has a twelve month low of $88.00 and a twelve month high of $118.50.

Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $34.31 million for the quarter. Nathan’s Famous had a negative return on equity of 182.42% and a net margin of 13.59%.

Nathan’s Famous Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 17th. Nathan’s Famous’s dividend payout ratio is 38.46%.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Nathan’s Famous in a report on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NATH. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 171,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $16,019,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Nathan’s Famous by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 138,170 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $15,301,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Nathan’s Famous by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 64,279 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,016,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nathan’s Famous in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,349,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 35.0% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 39,625 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,388,000 after buying an additional 10,264 shares during the last quarter. 66.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nathan’s Famous Company Profile

Nathan’s Famous Inc is a quick-service restaurant company known for its signature all-beef hot dogs and classic American fast-food offerings. The company operates and franchises a network of dining outlets under the Nathan’s Famous brand, serving items such as hamburgers, chicken sandwiches, french fries and specialty sides. In addition to its restaurant business, Nathan’s Famous markets frozen and refrigerated products to retail and foodservice customers across North America.

The company traces its origins to 1916, when founder Nathan Handwerker opened a modest walk-up stand on Coney Island in Brooklyn, New York.

