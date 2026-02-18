Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI) Sets New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $23.30 and last traded at $23.1450, with a volume of 16304 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.16.

Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.01 and its 200 day moving average is $23.01.

Get Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were given a $0.1014 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd. This is a positive change from Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.3%.

Institutional Trading of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF

About Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WFA of San Diego LLC grew its holdings in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC now owns 123,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,847,000 after buying an additional 6,984 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 258,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,934,000 after acquiring an additional 30,869 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 78,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 336,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,740,000 after acquiring an additional 4,246 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,834,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,952,000 after purchasing an additional 369,831 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (SCHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade corporate bonds with intermediate maturities of 5-10 years. SCHI was launched on Oct 10, 2019 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.