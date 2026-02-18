Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI) Sets New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $23.30 and last traded at $23.1450, with a volume of 16304 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.16.
Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.01 and its 200 day moving average is $23.01.
Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were given a $0.1014 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd. This is a positive change from Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF's previous monthly dividend of $0.09.
Institutional Trading of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF
About Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF
The Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (SCHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade corporate bonds with intermediate maturities of 5-10 years. SCHI was launched on Oct 10, 2019 and is managed by Charles Schwab.
