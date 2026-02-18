Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $23.79 and last traded at $23.5850, with a volume of 3635 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.61.
Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1%
The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.42 and a 200-day moving average of $23.43.
Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.3%. This is a positive change from Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.
About Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF
The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.
