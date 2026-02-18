Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $23.79 and last traded at $23.5850, with a volume of 3635 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.61.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1%

The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.42 and a 200-day moving average of $23.43.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.3%. This is a positive change from Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Institutional Trading of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

About Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2,068.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,022,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,004,000 after acquiring an additional 3,836,881 shares during the last quarter. Valpey Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2,295.2% during the fourth quarter. Valpey Financial Services LLC now owns 3,749,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,614,000 after purchasing an additional 3,592,488 shares during the period. Modern Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $27,064,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 8,957,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,347,000 after purchasing an additional 999,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 209,215.9% in the third quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 935,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,960,000 after purchasing an additional 935,195 shares during the period.

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

