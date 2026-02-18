Euro Sun Mining (TSE:ESM) Stock Price Up 3.1% – Still a Buy?

Euro Sun Mining Inc. (TSE:ESM – Get Free Report) was up 3.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.34 and last traded at C$0.34. Approximately 727,688 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 830,262 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.33.

Euro Sun Mining Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.24. The company has a market capitalization of C$154.36 million, a P/E ratio of -36.50 and a beta of -0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.43, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.08.

About Euro Sun Mining

Euro Sun Mining Inc operates as an exploration and development company that focuses primarily on gold and copper exploration on its property in Romania. It holds interests in its 100% owned Rovina Valley Project (RVP) located in west-central Romania.

