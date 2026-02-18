KULR Technology Group Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSEAMERICAN:KULR)

KULR Technology Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KULR – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 8,805 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 382% compared to the typical volume of 1,828 call options.

KULR Technology Group Trading Up 4.3%

Shares of KULR traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.98. 902,823 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,315,781. The company has a market cap of $136.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 2.04. KULR Technology Group has a 1 year low of $2.15 and a 1 year high of $16.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.93.

Institutional Trading of KULR Technology Group

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of KULR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of KULR Technology Group by 81.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 977,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 438,526 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of KULR Technology Group by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 40,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 10,976 shares during the last quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey bought a new position in KULR Technology Group in the second quarter valued at $59,000. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in KULR Technology Group during the second quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of KULR Technology Group by 1,889,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 18,895 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.23% of the company’s stock.

About KULR Technology Group

KULR Technology Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, KULR Technology Corporation, develops and commercializes thermal management technologies for electronics, batteries, and other components applications in the United States. It provides lithium-ion battery thermal runaway shields; automated battery cell screening and test systems; cellchecks; safecases; fiber thermal interface materials; phase change material heat sinks; internal short circuit devices; and CRUX cathodes. The company's technologies are used in electric vehicles, energy storage, battery recycling transportation, cloud computing, and 5G communication devices.

