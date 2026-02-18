SIR Royalty Income Fund (TSE:SRV.UN) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.11 Per Share

SIR Royalty Income Fund (TSE:SRV.UN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 20th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share on Friday, February 27th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 20th. This is a 5.0% increase from SIR Royalty Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

SIR Royalty Income Fund Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of SIR Royalty Income Fund stock traded up C$0.24 on Wednesday, reaching C$15.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 207 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,502. SIR Royalty Income Fund has a 52 week low of C$11.11 and a 52 week high of C$16.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$133.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01 and a beta of -0.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$15.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$14.72.

SIR Royalty Income Fund Company Profile

SIR Royalty Income Fund (The fund) holds an investment in SIR (Service Inspired Restaurant) Corp. The company is a privately held corporation that owns and operates a diverse portfolio of restaurants in Canada. It has concept restaurant brands, including Jack Astor’s Bar and Grill and Canyon Creek Chop House, Scaddabush/Alice Fazooli’s and signature restaurant brands. The fund receives distribution income from its investment in the Partnership and interest income from the SIR Loan. It generates revenue through the license and royalty agreement from its investments in partnership.

