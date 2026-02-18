SIR Royalty Income Fund (TSE:SRV.UN) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.11 Per Share

SIR Royalty Income Fund (TSE:SRV.UN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 20th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share on Friday, February 27th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 20th. This is a 5.0% increase from SIR Royalty Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.
SIR Royalty Income Fund Stock Up 1.5%
Shares of SIR Royalty Income Fund stock traded up C$0.24 on Wednesday, reaching C$15.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 207 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,502. SIR Royalty Income Fund has a 52 week low of C$11.11 and a 52 week high of C$16.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$133.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01 and a beta of -0.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$15.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$14.72.
SIR Royalty Income Fund Company Profile
