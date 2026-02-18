Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC) Declares $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 20th will be given a dividend of 0.1037 per share on Friday, February 27th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 20th.

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Trading Up 0.1%

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,052. Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund has a 52-week low of $14.80 and a 52-week high of $18.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.53.

About Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc (NYSE: FLC) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to deliver total return through a combination of current income and capital appreciation. The fund principally invests in preferred and other hybrid securities issued by financial services companies, including banks, insurance firms and real estate investment trusts. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange, FLC employs a diversified portfolio approach to access the preferred securities market and generate an attractive income stream for shareholders.

The fund’s investment strategy emphasizes preferred stocks, with at least 65% of its managed assets directed toward these instruments.

