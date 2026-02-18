Maridea Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF $SRLN

Maridea Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 56,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,331,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1,749.1% during the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 2,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 351.0% in the 2nd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 4,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 3,549 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $40.61 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.30. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $39.08 and a 52 week high of $41.80.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Cuts Dividend

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were paid a $0.2478 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 7.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd.

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

