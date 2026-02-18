State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Trims Holdings in Aercap Holdings N.V. $AER

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its position in shares of Aercap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 80,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,200 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Aercap were worth $9,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AER. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Aercap in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Aercap during the second quarter worth $43,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aercap by 26.6% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Aercap during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in Aercap by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Aercap alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Aercap from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of Aercap in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aercap in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Aercap from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on Aercap in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price target on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.13.

Aercap Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of NYSE:AER opened at $152.54 on Wednesday. Aercap Holdings N.V. has a 52 week low of $85.57 and a 52 week high of $153.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $28.49 billion, a PE ratio of 7.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.51.

Aercap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Aercap had a net margin of 44.04% and a return on equity of 15.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.31 EPS. Aercap has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.000-13.000 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Aercap Holdings N.V. will post 11.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Aercap Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 25th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. This is a positive change from Aercap’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Aercap’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.50%.

About Aercap

(Free Report)

AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE: AER) is a global aircraft leasing and aviation finance company that acquires, leases, sells and manages commercial aircraft and engines. Its core services include operating leases, finance leases, sale-and-leaseback transactions, aircraft trading and remarketing, and asset management for airline customers. The company also provides related commercial and technical support services designed to optimize fleet utilization and residual values over the life cycle of aircraft and engines.

Operating with a broad global footprint, AerCap serves airlines and other aviation customers across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aercap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aercap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.