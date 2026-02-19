Short Interest in Precipio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPO) Rises By 22.5%

Precipio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPO – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 4,048 shares, an increase of 22.5% from the January 15th total of 3,304 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,844 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,844 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Precipio in the 3rd quarter valued at about $194,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Precipio by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Precipio during the third quarter worth approximately $374,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Precipio by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,388 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Topline Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Precipio in the third quarter worth approximately $1,158,000. 10.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Precipio alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on PRPO shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Precipio to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 14th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Precipio in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Precipio Stock Performance

PRPO opened at $23.82 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $41.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.05 and a beta of 1.20. Precipio has a 1-year low of $3.90 and a 1-year high of $28.50.

About Precipio

(Get Free Report)

Precipio, Inc is a clinical-stage diagnostics and medical technology company focused on advancing the detection and management of hematologic diseases. The firm develops precision diagnostic solutions that integrate digital morphology, immunophenotyping, and molecular testing to improve the diagnosis of leukemia and related blood disorders. Precipio’s approach is designed to enhance the accuracy and speed of laboratory workflows, helping physicians tailor treatment strategies more effectively.

The company’s core offerings include an automated digital imaging and analysis platform that captures and classifies blood and bone marrow cell images at high throughput.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Precipio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precipio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.