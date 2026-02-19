JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 490,193 Shares of iShares Flexible Income Active ETF $BINC

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Flexible Income Active ETF (NYSEARCA:BINC – Free Report) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,296,259 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 490,193 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in iShares Flexible Income Active ETF were worth $601,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in iShares Flexible Income Active ETF by 8.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,149,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,740,000 after acquiring an additional 90,210 shares during the period. Vantage Financial Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Flexible Income Active ETF by 8.3% in the third quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 410,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,858,000 after purchasing an additional 31,383 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates raised its position in shares of iShares Flexible Income Active ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 204,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,886,000 after buying an additional 8,224 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Flexible Income Active ETF by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 185,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,878,000 after purchasing an additional 38,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its position in iShares Flexible Income Active ETF by 11.5% during the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 171,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,116,000 after acquiring an additional 17,703 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Flexible Income Active ETF stock opened at $53.16 on Thursday. iShares Flexible Income Active ETF has a 52 week low of $50.84 and a 52 week high of $53.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.05.

The BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (BINC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides an actively managed approach to multisector fixed-income exposure globally. It may hold debt and income-producing securities, of any credit quality or maturity, with the objective of maximizing long-term income and capital appreciation. BINC was launched on May 19, 2023 and is managed by BlackRock.

