Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 68,508 Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF $DFAI

Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 68,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,490,000. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF makes up approximately 3.5% of Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Tripletail Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA DFAI opened at $41.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.78. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a one year low of $27.67 and a one year high of $41.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.44.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

