Pzena Investment Management LLC Has $53.72 Million Position in ABM Industries Incorporated $ABM

Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Free Report) by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,164,842 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 200,899 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ABM Industries were worth $53,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in ABM Industries by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in ABM Industries by 18.0% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ABM Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $94,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 34.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 204.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

ABM Industries Stock Up 1.7%

NYSE ABM opened at $45.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 0.75. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 52 week low of $40.00 and a 52 week high of $54.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.77 and a 200-day moving average of $45.18.

ABM Industries Increases Dividend

ABM Industries ( NYSE:ABM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 17th. The business services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. ABM Industries had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. ABM Industries has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.850-4.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 14th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This is a boost from ABM Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. ABM Industries’s payout ratio is 44.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ABM shares. Wall Street Zen lowered ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 13th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective (down previously from $58.00) on shares of ABM Industries in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of ABM Industries in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price target (down previously from $55.00) on shares of ABM Industries in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, ABM Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.67.

Insider Activity at ABM Industries

In related news, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 31,034 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total value of $1,369,220.08. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 51,714 shares in the company, valued at $2,281,621.68. This represents a 37.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ABM Industries Company Profile

ABM Industries Incorporated is a leading provider of integrated facility services, offering a comprehensive suite of solutions designed to support the operation, maintenance and enhancement of commercial properties. The company’s core services include janitorial and custodial maintenance, HVAC and mechanical systems support, electrical and lighting solutions, and energy optimization. Additional offerings span parking management, security services, landscaping, and specialized support such as technical solutions and sustainability consulting.

Serving a diverse range of markets, ABM caters to clients in commercial real estate, aviation, healthcare, manufacturing, education, government entities, and technology campuses.

