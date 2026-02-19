Pzena Investment Management LLC Sells 1,042,697 Shares of Citigroup Inc. $C

Pzena Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,532,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,042,697 shares during the period. Citigroup comprises about 4.1% of Pzena Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Pzena Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,271,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Citigroup by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 165,851,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,117,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148,451 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Citigroup by 1.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,957,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,645,084,000 after purchasing an additional 411,894 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 32,290,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,748,571,000 after buying an additional 679,967 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 32,161,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,737,583,000 after buying an additional 988,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,455,929,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $116.30 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $116.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.51 and a fifty-two week high of $125.16. The firm has a market cap of $208.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.18.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 14th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.16. Citigroup had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The firm had revenue of $19.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. Citigroup’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 2nd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.43%.

In other news, insider Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 43,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.09, for a total transaction of $4,796,088.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 45,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,091,810.15. The trade was a 48.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on C shares. HSBC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $150.00 price target on Citigroup in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $115.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $113.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.25.

Citigroup Inc is a global financial services company headquartered in New York City with roots tracing back to the City Bank of New York, founded in 1812. The modern Citigroup was created through the 1998 merger of Citicorp and Travelers Group and has since operated as a diversified bank holding company that provides a broad range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments and institutions worldwide.

Citi’s principal businesses include retail and commercial banking, credit card and consumer lending products, wealth management and private banking, and a full suite of institutional services.

