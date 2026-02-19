Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF $BND Stock Position Lowered by Certus Wealth Management LLC

Certus Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 117,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,265 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF makes up about 5.2% of Certus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Certus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $8,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 25,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 4,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. BCS Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. BCS Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 29,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

BND opened at $74.79 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $71.41 and a 52 week high of $75.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.26.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd were issued a $0.2455 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

