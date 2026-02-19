Fiscal Wisdom Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. $CAT

Fiscal Wisdom Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kilter Group LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1,060.0% in the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 58 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 107.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAT stock opened at $752.97 on Thursday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $267.30 and a 1-year high of $789.81. The firm has a market cap of $350.35 billion, a PE ratio of 40.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $643.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $548.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $19.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.81 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 45.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.14 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 20th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.09%.

In other news, CAO William E. Schaupp sold 972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $764.20, for a total value of $742,802.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $629,700.80. This trade represents a 54.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Lange Bob De sold 22,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $720.11, for a total transaction of $16,314,812.16. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 79,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,574,954.83. The trade was a 22.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 141,172 shares of company stock valued at $96,514,673. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CAT shares. CICC Research initiated coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Friday, February 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America upped their target price on Caterpillar from $735.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. HSBC lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $660.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Evercore raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $476.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $740.00 to $765.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $702.95.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc is a global manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and locomotives. The company’s product portfolio includes earthmoving machines such as excavators, bulldozers, wheel loaders and off?highway trucks, as well as a range of power generation products including generator sets and power systems for industrial and commercial use. Caterpillar serves customers across heavy construction, mining, energy, transportation and related industries with both equipment and integrated technology solutions.

In addition to manufacturing, Caterpillar provides a broad range of aftermarket parts and support services, including maintenance, repair, remanufacturing and fleet management tools.

