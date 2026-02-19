Fiscal Wisdom Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. $CAT

Fiscal Wisdom Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kilter Group LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1,060.0% in the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 58 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 107.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.
Key Headlines Impacting Caterpillar
Here are the key news stories impacting Caterpillar this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Caterpillar completed the acquisition of mining software firm RPMGlobal, expanding its data?driven mining technology and software portfolio—a strategic move to boost recurring, higher?margin services and digital solutions revenue. Caterpillar Bolsters Mining Technology Solutions with RPMGlobal Acquisition
- Positive Sentiment: Market coverage highlights Caterpillar’s exposure to data?center power and electrification demand—an attractive, long?term growth market that could diversify revenue beyond heavy equipment. High?tech data centers get a powerful assist from a century?old company
- Neutral Sentiment: Caterpillar presented at Barclays’ industrial conference; the transcript may contain management commentary on demand, margins and capital allocation—useful for guidance but not an immediate earnings surprise. Barclays 43rd Annual Industrial Select Conference Transcript
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst commentary and feature pieces (Zacks, MarketBeat) are raising investor attention and highlighting Caterpillar vs. peers; this can affect sentiment and flows but doesn’t change fundamentals immediately. Caterpillar vs. Deere: Which Equipment Stock is a Better Buy Now?
- Negative Sentiment: Large insider sales: Chief Accounting Officer William Schaupp sold 972 shares (filed with the SEC), reducing his stake significantly—multiple insider disposals can spook investors. SEC Filing – William E. Schaupp Sale
- Negative Sentiment: Insider Rodney Michael Shurman sold 1,764 shares (?55% cut of his holding); another material insider reduction that can add short?term selling pressure. SEC Filing – Rodney Michael Shurman Sale
- Negative Sentiment: Senior insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 7,891 shares (~$6.13M at ~\$776.90), trimming his position ~14.5%; a large, recent sale that investors often interpret as a near?term negative signal. SEC Filing – Anthony D. Fassino Sale
- Negative Sentiment: Zacks lowered Q2 EPS estimates for Caterpillar, indicating softer near?term earnings expectations—this analyst downgrade pressure can weigh on the stock until guidance or results change the outlook. Q2 EPS Estimates Lowered by Zacks Research
Caterpillar Trading Down 1.5%
Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $19.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.81 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 45.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.14 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 EPS for the current year.
Caterpillar Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 20th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.09%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Caterpillar
In other news, CAO William E. Schaupp sold 972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $764.20, for a total value of $742,802.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $629,700.80. This trade represents a 54.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Lange Bob De sold 22,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $720.11, for a total transaction of $16,314,812.16. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 79,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,574,954.83. The trade was a 22.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 141,172 shares of company stock valued at $96,514,673. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CAT shares. CICC Research initiated coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Friday, February 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America upped their target price on Caterpillar from $735.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. HSBC lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $660.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Evercore raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $476.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $740.00 to $765.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $702.95.
Caterpillar Company Profile
Caterpillar Inc is a global manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and locomotives. The company’s product portfolio includes earthmoving machines such as excavators, bulldozers, wheel loaders and off?highway trucks, as well as a range of power generation products including generator sets and power systems for industrial and commercial use. Caterpillar serves customers across heavy construction, mining, energy, transportation and related industries with both equipment and integrated technology solutions.
In addition to manufacturing, Caterpillar provides a broad range of aftermarket parts and support services, including maintenance, repair, remanufacturing and fleet management tools.
