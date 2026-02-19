Alberta Investment Management Corp Takes Position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $ALNY

Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 11,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,335,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ALNY. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 70.2% during the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 80 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” on ALNY and set a $510 price target, implying substantial upside vs. current levels — a strong analyst vote of confidence for growth expectations. Read More.

In other news, EVP Pushkal Garg sold 2,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.08, for a total transaction of $695,199.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 24,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,704,867.84. The trade was a 8.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Tolga Tanguler sold 1,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.08, for a total value of $607,446.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 31,769 shares in the company, valued at $9,850,931.52. This trade represents a 5.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 36,578 shares of company stock valued at $12,416,105. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $332.68 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $205.87 and a 12-month high of $495.55. The company has a market capitalization of $44.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 194.55 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $369.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $423.61.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 69.02% and a net margin of 6.43%.The business’s revenue was up 84.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.65) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $510.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $535.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $495.00 to $508.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $529.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $489.00 target price (up from $449.00) on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, October 31st. Twenty-two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $477.96.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc (NASDAQ: ALNY) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. Founded to translate the scientific discovery of RNAi into new medicines, Alnylam applies small interfering RNA (siRNA) technology to silence disease-causing genes. The company develops therapies designed to provide durable disease modification by targeting underlying genetic drivers across a range of rare and more prevalent conditions.

Alnylam has advanced multiple siRNA-based products into commercialization, initially using lipid nanoparticle delivery and more recently employing GalNAc-conjugate chemistry to enable targeted delivery to the liver with subcutaneous dosing.

