CenterBook Partners LP Invests $3.27 Million in Green Dot Corporation $GDOT

CenterBook Partners LP bought a new stake in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 243,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,268,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in Green Dot by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 31,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new position in shares of Green Dot during the first quarter worth $96,000. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Green Dot by 7.2% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 198,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 13,437 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Green Dot by 235.6% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 447,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,777,000 after buying an additional 314,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in Green Dot by 131.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 4,926 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Green Dot

In other Green Dot news, Director J Chris Brewster sold 7,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total transaction of $98,576.53. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 133,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,647,869.55. This trade represents a 5.64% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Saturnino Sixto Fanlo sold 13,451 shares of Green Dot stock in a transaction on Friday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total transaction of $169,617.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 92,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,169,413.57. This represents a 12.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GDOT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut Green Dot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 15th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Green Dot in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Northland Securities set a $14.25 price target on shares of Green Dot and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Green Dot in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $12.56.

Green Dot Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GDOT opened at $12.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $671.30 million, a P/E ratio of -14.25 and a beta of 0.81. Green Dot Corporation has a twelve month low of $6.12 and a twelve month high of $15.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Green Dot Company Profile

Green Dot Corporation (NYSE: GDOT) is a financial technology and bank holding company that provides prepaid debit cards, cash reload processing services and consumer banking products through its subsidiary, Green Dot Bank. The firm offers reloadable prepaid cards under its own brand and through partnerships with retailers, payments networks and banks. In addition to consumer-focused prepaid card accounts, Green Dot delivers payroll card services, government disbursement programs and B2B payment solutions that enable businesses to distribute funds digitally to end users.

Founded in 1999 by Steve Streit and headquartered in Austin, Texas, Green Dot began as a prepaid MasterCard provider sold through retail outlets.

