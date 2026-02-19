iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF $TLH Shares Acquired by Certus Wealth Management LLC

Certus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 25.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,268 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,379 shares during the period. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 1.9% of Certus Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Certus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sheridan Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sheridan Capital Management LLC now owns 13,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC raised its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 6,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. New Republic Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 14.9% in the third quarter. New Republic Capital LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Avid Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Avid Wealth Partners LLC now owns 31,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,265,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

TLH opened at $103.70 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $102.10 and its 200-day moving average is $102.54. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $96.74 and a one year high of $106.83.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

