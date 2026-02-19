Pzena Investment Management LLC Has $240.08 Million Stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. $DAL

Pzena Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,230,418 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 81,999 shares during the quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $240,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 3.3% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,493 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 5,871 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,844 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Delta Air Lines by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,237 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,225 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DAL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $87.00 price target on Delta Air Lines in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Dbs Bank raised Delta Air Lines to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 19th. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Friday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty-two have given a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.47.

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

DAL opened at $71.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.40. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.74 and a 52-week high of $76.39. The firm has a market cap of $46.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.14 and its 200-day moving average is $63.34.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 13th. The transportation company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.02. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 20.96%. The business had revenue of $14.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.85 earnings per share. Delta Air Lines’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Delta Air Lines has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.500-0.900 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 6.500-7.500 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 26th will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 26th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.78%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Alain Bellemare sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total value of $2,491,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 95,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,625,542.51. This represents a 27.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rahul D. Samant sold 62,528 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.18, for a total transaction of $4,388,215.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 20,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,469,499.02. The trade was a 74.91% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 520,550 shares of company stock valued at $37,101,667. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines is a major U.S.-based global airline that provides scheduled passenger and cargo air transportation, aircraft maintenance and repair services, and related travel products. Its operations include mainline domestic and international passenger services, a branded regional network operating under the Delta Connection name, dedicated air cargo carriage, and in-house maintenance, repair and overhaul through Delta TechOps. Delta offers a range of cabin products for different customer segments, including premium business-class service on long-haul routes and tiered economy offerings on domestic and international flights, and it markets customer loyalty benefits through the SkyMiles frequent-flyer program.

