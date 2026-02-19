Alberta Investment Management Corp Buys 1,300 Shares of McKesson Corporation $MCK

Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in shares of McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 18.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in McKesson were worth $6,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Solstein Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 171.4% during the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 38 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in McKesson during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in McKesson during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in McKesson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Abound Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 104.3% during the 3rd quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 47 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MCK shares. Robert W. Baird set a $968.00 price objective on shares of McKesson in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on McKesson from $914.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Weiss Ratings downgraded McKesson from a “buy (a-)” rating to a “buy (b+)” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. UBS Group raised their price objective on McKesson from $920.00 to $980.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on McKesson from $880.00 to $885.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $943.50.

In other McKesson news, CAO Napoleon B. Rutledge, Jr. sold 328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $955.00, for a total value of $313,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 190 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $945.00, for a total value of $179,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 2,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,824,605. The trade was a 5.98% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 794 shares of company stock valued at $718,056. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McKesson stock opened at $946.52 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $848.54 and a 200-day moving average of $793.10. The company has a market capitalization of $115.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.40. McKesson Corporation has a 1 year low of $594.34 and a 1 year high of $971.93.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $9.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.19 by $0.15. McKesson had a net margin of 1.09% and a negative return on equity of 338.97%. The firm had revenue of $106.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $8.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. McKesson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 38.800-39.200 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that McKesson Corporation will post 32.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.43%.

McKesson Corporation (NYSE: MCK) is a global healthcare services and distribution company that supplies pharmaceuticals, medical-surgical products and health care technology solutions. Founded in 1833 and headquartered in Irving, Texas, McKesson operates across the drug distribution and healthcare services value chain, connecting manufacturers, pharmacies, hospitals and health systems to help manage the movement of medicines and clinical supplies.

The company’s core activities include pharmaceutical wholesale distribution and logistics, specialty pharmacy services, and the provision of medical-surgical supplies to acute and non-acute care providers.

