Syon Capital LLC Acquires 12,417 Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF $BBJP

Syon Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP – Free Report) by 61.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,737 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,417 shares during the period. Syon Capital LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF were worth $2,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BBJP. Retirement Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 11,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 293.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter.

BATS BBJP opened at $74.57 on Thursday. JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF has a 52-week low of $49.03 and a 52-week high of $76.88. The company has a market capitalization of $16.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.83 and a 200-day moving average of $67.97.

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BBJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of Japanese large- and mid-cap stocks. BBJP was launched on Jun 15, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

