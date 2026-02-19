First National Bank of Omaha Takes Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. $MPWR

First National Bank of Omaha bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,566,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 2,700.0% in the 3rd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 28 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 61.1% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 29 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 192.9% in the third quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 41 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 76.0% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 44 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MPWR opened at $1,188.32 on Thursday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $438.86 and a twelve month high of $1,250.00. The firm has a market cap of $56.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.27, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,038.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $959.15.

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $4.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.05. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 18.09% and a net margin of 22.07%.The firm had revenue of $751.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.09 earnings per share. Monolithic Power Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. This is an increase from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.56. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.98%.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, EVP Saria Tseng sold 22,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,171.16, for a total transaction of $26,790,285.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 200,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $234,965,146.16. This trade represents a 10.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Deming Xiao sold 22,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,171.16, for a total value of $26,790,285.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 235,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,314,121.12. This trade represents a 8.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 125,726 shares of company stock worth $139,246,648 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $1,375.00 to $1,396.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $1,250.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $1,200.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,218.42.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ: MPWR) is a fabless semiconductor company that designs and supplies high-performance power management solutions for a broad range of electronic systems. Founded in 1997 and headquartered in Kirkland, Washington, the company focuses on analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that convert, regulate and monitor electrical power with an emphasis on efficiency, integration and power density.

MPS’s product portfolio includes DC?DC switching regulators, power modules, power management ICs (PMICs), LED drivers, battery-management ICs, motor drivers, and AC?DC power solutions.

