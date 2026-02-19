Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Sells 65,067 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF $VEU

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 55.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,067 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $3,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VEU. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 69.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Traub Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the second quarter worth $33,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Graney & King LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000.

NYSEARCA VEU opened at $80.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $59.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.77. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $53.65 and a 1-year high of $81.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.49 and a 200-day moving average of $73.12.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide. The Fund invests in a diversified sampling of stocks in the Index that approximates the Index’s key risk factors and characteristics.

