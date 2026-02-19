12,155 Shares in Plexus Corp. $PLXS Purchased by Hodges Capital Management Inc.

Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 12,155 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,759,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new position in Plexus in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Plexus by 41.5% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 324 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Plexus by 65.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 537 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Plexus by 583.3% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 574 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Plexus by 33.0% in the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 806 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PLXS shares. Williams Trading set a $195.00 price target on shares of Plexus in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Plexus from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Sidoti cut shares of Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Plexus from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Plexus from $165.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.20.

In other Plexus news, CAO Angelo Michael Ninivaggi, Jr. sold 4,303 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.06, for a total transaction of $873,767.18. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 20,099 shares in the company, valued at $4,081,302.94. This trade represents a 17.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Patrick John Jermain sold 2,321 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.12, for a total transaction of $466,799.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 14,561 shares in the company, valued at $2,928,508.32. This trade represents a 13.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,671 shares of company stock valued at $6,832,649. 1.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Plexus stock opened at $197.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Plexus Corp. has a 1 year low of $103.43 and a 1 year high of $211.84. The firm has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 30.67 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.49.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.01. Plexus had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Plexus has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.800-1.950 EPS. Analysts expect that Plexus Corp. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ: PLXS) is a global provider of electronics manufacturing services (EMS) and precision engineered electronics solutions. Headquartered in Neenah, Wisconsin, the company partners with original equipment manufacturers across industries such as medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, computing, and communications. Plexus offers a full suite of services that span new product introduction, product lifecycle management, supply chain management, printed circuit board assembly, system integration, and aftermarket support.

Founded in 1979, Plexus has grown from a regional electronics assembler into a multinational organization with manufacturing and engineering centers across North America, Europe, and Asia.

