4,339 Shares in McDonald’s Corporation $MCD Bought by First National Bank of Omaha

First National Bank of Omaha acquired a new stake in McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,339 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,319,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MCD. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. grew its stake in McDonald’s by 142.9% in the 2nd quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 85 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 162.5% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC now owns 84 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Traub Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the second quarter valued at $29,000. 70.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 2,486 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $795,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 6,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,005,760. The trade was a 28.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 2,626 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.25, for a total value of $854,106.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 5,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,755,699.50. The trade was a 32.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 88,684 shares of company stock worth $28,796,497. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer raised shares of McDonald’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Erste Group Bank upgraded McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on McDonald’s from $345.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $372.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $337.04.

Key Headlines Impacting McDonald’s

Here are the key news stories impacting McDonald’s this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrade: Erste Group raised MCD from "hold" to "buy", which supports positive analyst sentiment and may lift demand for the shares.

Analyst upgrade: Erste Group raised MCD from "hold" to "buy", which supports positive analyst sentiment and may lift demand for the shares. Positive Sentiment: Menu and sales momentum: Management rolled out the 2026 menu tied to a sales rebound and stronger comps; investors view the menu plan as a near?term catalyst for traffic and revenue.

Menu and sales momentum: Management rolled out the 2026 menu tied to a sales rebound and stronger comps; investors view the menu plan as a near?term catalyst for traffic and revenue. Positive Sentiment: High-profile marketing push: New collaborations and limited-edition items with Drake/OVO (including a specialty Sprite and promoted combo meals) boost brand relevance and can drive short-term visits and social buzz.

High-profile marketing push: New collaborations and limited-edition items with Drake/OVO (including a specialty Sprite and promoted combo meals) boost brand relevance and can drive short-term visits and social buzz. Positive Sentiment: Product innovation for shifting diets: McDonald's is testing high?protein menu options aimed at consumers on GLP?1 drugs — a proactive move to defend traffic as dietary preferences shift.

Product innovation for shifting diets: McDonald's is testing high?protein menu options aimed at consumers on GLP?1 drugs — a proactive move to defend traffic as dietary preferences shift. Neutral Sentiment: Seasonal and nostalgia items returning (Shamrock Shake, Changeables Happy Meal toys) — these typically boost short-term foot traffic but are not structural catalysts.

Seasonal and nostalgia items returning (Shamrock Shake, Changeables Happy Meal toys) — these typically boost short-term foot traffic but are not structural catalysts. Neutral Sentiment: Consumer interest pieces (e.g., Filet?O?Fish customization trick) drive PR and footfall curiosity but are unlikely to move fundamentals.

Consumer interest pieces (e.g., Filet?O?Fish customization trick) drive PR and footfall curiosity but are unlikely to move fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: CEO Christopher Kempczinski and CMO Edith Morgan Flatley disclosed multi?million dollar sales in mid?February (large reductions in holdings), which can be interpreted as a near?term negative signal for sentiment.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $327.90 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $314.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $308.84. The company has a market cap of $233.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.44, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.52. McDonald’s Corporation has a one year low of $283.47 and a one year high of $335.67.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The fast-food giant reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.07. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 343.90% and a net margin of 31.85%.The business had revenue of $7.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 62.26%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE: MCD) is a global quick-service restaurant company best known for its hamburgers, French fries and breakfast offerings. The company develops, operates and franchises a system of restaurants that sell a range of food and beverage items, including signature products such as the Big Mac, Quarter Pounder, Chicken McNuggets, McCafé coffee beverages and a variety of salads, desserts and seasonal menu items. McDonald’s serves customers through company-operated restaurants and franchised locations, and it supports sales via dine-in, drive-thru, digital ordering platforms and third-party delivery partnerships.

Founded in 1940 by brothers Richard and Maurice McDonald as a single San Bernardino, California restaurant, the business was transformed into a franchising model after Ray Kroc joined in the mid-1950s and led the brand’s national and international expansion.

Featured Stories

