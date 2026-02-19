Bornite Capital Management LP Has $56.33 Million Stake in Crh Plc $CRH

Bornite Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 469,800 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 108,700 shares during the quarter. CRH accounts for about 5.2% of Bornite Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Bornite Capital Management LP’s holdings in CRH were worth $56,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CRH in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. United Community Bank raised its holdings in CRH by 359.6% during the 3rd quarter. United Community Bank now owns 239 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its position in CRH by 1,835.3% during the 2nd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 329 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in CRH by 139.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 268 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new position in shares of CRH in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. 62.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CRH. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Monday, December 22nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on CRH from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Monday, December 1st. BNP Paribas Exane raised CRH to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Longbow Research started coverage on shares of CRH in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.87.

CRH opened at $124.86 on Thursday. Crh Plc has a 52 week low of $76.75 and a 52 week high of $131.55. The stock has a market cap of $83.69 billion, a PE ratio of 24.87, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $125.28 and a 200-day moving average of $118.29.

CRH (NYSE:CRH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.68). CRH had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 9.30%.The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. CRH’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. CRH has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.600-6.050 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Crh Plc will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

CRH plc, originally formed as Cement Roadstone Holdings in 1970 and headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, is a global building materials group. The company has grown from its Irish roots into one of the largest international suppliers of construction materials, expanding primarily through acquisitions and regional business development. CRH operates an integrated network of manufacturing and distribution businesses that serve both public and private construction markets.

CRH’s core activities include the production and distribution of aggregates, cement, asphalt, ready-mixed concrete and other bulk materials, together with a broad range of value-added building products such as precast concrete, masonry, bricks, roofing products, pipe and drainage systems, and construction accessories.

