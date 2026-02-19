Vanguard Group Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft $DB

Vanguard Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,068,734 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 480,873 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 3.97% of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft worth $2,800,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the second quarter valued at approximately $719,395,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 25,471,401 shares of the bank’s stock worth $745,803,000 after purchasing an additional 6,605,750 shares in the last quarter. Amundi raised its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 40,664,519 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,182,931,000 after purchasing an additional 5,403,011 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the second quarter valued at $147,318,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 90.6% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,837,047 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $290,601,000 after purchasing an additional 4,674,860 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DB shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of NYSE DB opened at $36.29 on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $18.89 and a 52-week high of $40.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.61.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.16. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 10.02%.The firm had revenue of $8.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.71 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a yield of 251.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. This is a positive change from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s previous annual dividend of $0.51.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft is a global banking and financial services company headquartered in Frankfurt, Germany. Founded in 1870 to support German foreign trade, the firm has grown into a full-service bank offering a wide range of banking, advisory and transaction services to corporate, institutional, and private clients. Over its history the bank has expanded internationally and developed capabilities across capital markets, investment banking, retail and commercial banking, and wealth management.

The bank’s core business activities include corporate and investment banking—covering financing, advisory, sales and trading, and capital markets services—along with private & commercial banking for individual and small-to-medium enterprise clients.

