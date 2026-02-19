Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a $14.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 4.67% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on HUN. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Huntsman from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Huntsman from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Huntsman from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Huntsman from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $11.36.

Huntsman Price Performance

HUN opened at $13.38 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.36. Huntsman has a 52 week low of $7.30 and a 52 week high of $18.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of -8.16 and a beta of 0.70.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Huntsman had a negative return on equity of 3.93% and a negative net margin of 5.00%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Huntsman will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Huntsman

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 56,481 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 9,720 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Huntsman by 97.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,137,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,127 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in Huntsman by 0.3% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 599,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Huntsman during the 1st quarter worth approximately $680,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Huntsman by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 12,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. 84.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Positive Sentiment: Alembic Global Advisors upgraded Huntsman from “hold” to “strong?buy,” which can attract buyers and support the share price. Alembic Upgrade

Alembic Global Advisors upgraded Huntsman from “hold” to “strong?buy,” which can attract buyers and support the share price. Positive Sentiment: Management signaled roughly $100 million of cost savings in 2026 and pointed to growing industry consolidation opportunities — a tangible plan to improve margins that investors typically reward. Cost Savings Article

Management signaled roughly $100 million of cost savings in 2026 and pointed to growing industry consolidation opportunities — a tangible plan to improve margins that investors typically reward. Positive Sentiment: The board declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.0875 per share (2.6% yield), which can support demand from income-focused investors. Dividend Announcement

The board declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.0875 per share (2.6% yield), which can support demand from income-focused investors. Positive Sentiment: Insider buying was reported (CFO purchase noted in coverage), which can be viewed as management having confidence in the stock. Insider Buying & Earnings Coverage

Insider buying was reported (CFO purchase noted in coverage), which can be viewed as management having confidence in the stock. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings materials and the call transcript provide detail on strategy and results; investors will parse these for guidance color and restructuring details. (Earnings call transcript and slide deck.) Earnings Call Transcript

Earnings materials and the call transcript provide detail on strategy and results; investors will parse these for guidance color and restructuring details. (Earnings call transcript and slide deck.) Negative Sentiment: Q4 results disappointed on profit: adjusted EPS missed estimates (reported adjusted loss of $0.37 vs. consensus -$0.29), net loss widened year?over?year and revenue was down ~6.7% — pricing pressure, weaker volumes and soft demand cloud near?term outlook. These fundamentals are a clear negative driver. Earnings Miss

Q4 results disappointed on profit: adjusted EPS missed estimates (reported adjusted loss of $0.37 vs. consensus -$0.29), net loss widened year?over?year and revenue was down ~6.7% — pricing pressure, weaker volumes and soft demand cloud near?term outlook. These fundamentals are a clear negative driver. Negative Sentiment: Mizuho raised its price target to $9 but kept an “underperform” rating — the low target and continued sell-side caution can pressure sentiment despite the modest PT bump. Mizuho Note The Fly

Mizuho raised its price target to $9 but kept an “underperform” rating — the low target and continued sell-side caution can pressure sentiment despite the modest PT bump. Negative Sentiment: Unusually large put option volume (23,037 puts traded) suggests short-term bearish positioning or hedging, which can amplify downward moves if volatility rises.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corporation is a global manufacturer and marketer of specialty chemicals with headquarters in The Woodlands, Texas. Founded in 1970 by entrepreneur Jon Huntsman Sr., the company has grown through strategic acquisitions and organic expansion to establish a broad portfolio of products serving diverse end markets. Huntsman maintains a presence in more than 30 countries, operating manufacturing facilities across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East.

The company organizes its operations into several core business segments, including Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects.

