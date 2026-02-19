Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) CEO Gaurav Shah Sells 12,279 Shares

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Free Report) CEO Gaurav Shah sold 12,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.31, for a total value of $40,643.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,052,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,482,268.95. The trade was a 1.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ RCKT opened at $3.45 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 7.30, a quick ratio of 7.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.39. Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.19 and a 1-year high of $11.09. The firm has a market cap of $373.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 0.48.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 94.4% in the second quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 12,202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 5,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 98.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RCKT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. TD Cowen raised shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley set a $5.00 price target on Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.36.

Positive Sentiment: Morgan Stanley flagged Rocket as a potential beneficiary of a 2026 biotech-sector recovery, highlighting the company among small-to-mid cap names that could outperform (despite lowering its price target from $7 to $5 and keeping an Equal Weight rating). This note can attract buyer interest on hopes of sector-wide momentum. Morgan Stanley Names Rocket Pharmaceuticals as Key Beneficiary

Rocket is expected to report quarterly earnings on Thursday; the upcoming release is a near-term catalyst that could increase volatility depending on revenue, guidance, or pipeline updates. Investors often trade cautiously into earnings. Negative Sentiment: Several insiders sold stock on Feb. 13 (CEO Gaurav Shah sold 12,279 shares at an average $3.31; General Counsel Martin Wilson and director John Militello also reported sales). Multiple Form 4s reduce insider ownership modestly and can be interpreted negatively by investors sensitive to insider activity. Gaurav Shah Form 4 (SEC)

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing gene therapies for rare, inherited pediatric diseases. The company employs a proprietary adeno-associated virus (AAV) and lentiviral vector platform to deliver functional copies of genes in patients with genetic deficiencies. Its programs target a spectrum of disorders, including Fanconi anemia, leukocyte adhesion deficiency type I and Danon disease, with the goal of delivering one-time treatments that address the underlying causes of disease rather than merely managing symptoms.

The company’s pipeline comprises multiple product candidates in various stages of development.

