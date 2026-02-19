Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) CRO Ban Ryan Norris Mac Sells 1,655 Shares

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) CRO Ban Ryan Norris Mac sold 1,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.54, for a total value of $50,543.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive directly owned 392,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,980,109.04. The trade was a 0.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

On Wednesday, February 18th, Ban Ryan Norris Mac sold 2,113 shares of Confluent stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.61, for a total value of $64,678.93.

On Tuesday, December 23rd, Ban Ryan Norris Mac sold 3,053 shares of Confluent stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.96, for a total transaction of $91,467.88.

On Monday, December 22nd, Ban Ryan Norris Mac sold 1,218 shares of Confluent stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.96, for a total transaction of $36,491.28.

On Monday, December 8th, Ban Ryan Norris Mac sold 44,114 shares of Confluent stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.77, for a total transaction of $1,313,273.78.

On Thursday, November 20th, Ban Ryan Norris Mac sold 15,062 shares of Confluent stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.51, for a total transaction of $339,045.62.

CFLT opened at $30.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.65 and a beta of 0.95. Confluent, Inc. has a one year low of $15.64 and a one year high of $34.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.83.

Confluent ( NASDAQ:CFLT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $314.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.03 million. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 22.66% and a negative net margin of 25.31%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Confluent, Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Confluent from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. William Blair downgraded shares of Confluent from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 8th. Wolfe Research cut Confluent from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Confluent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Confluent from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Confluent presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.71.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Confluent by 2,048.7% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,289,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,696 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Confluent in the fourth quarter worth $513,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Confluent during the 4th quarter valued at $457,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Confluent during the 4th quarter valued at $2,501,000. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems grew its holdings in Confluent by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 15,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. 78.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Confluent

Confluent, Inc (NASDAQ: CFLT) is a leading provider of an event streaming platform built on Apache Kafka. The company’s flagship offerings include Confluent Platform—a self-managed software solution—and Confluent Cloud, a fully managed service designed to simplify real-time data processing across hybrid and multi-cloud environments. These products enable enterprises to collect, process and distribute high volumes of data in real time, supporting use cases such as fraud detection, supply chain optimization and personalized customer experiences.

Founded in 2014 by Apache Kafka co-creators Jay Kreps, Neha Narkhede and Jun Rao, Confluent has driven the commercialization of Kafka technologies and extended the platform with tools for data integration, stream processing and enterprise-grade security.

