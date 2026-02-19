Harold Davidson & Associates Inc. Raises Holdings in CrowdStrike $CRWD

Harold Davidson & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 59.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,301 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,956 shares during the quarter. CrowdStrike comprises 3.0% of Harold Davidson & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Harold Davidson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $6,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in CrowdStrike by 54,635.9% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,293,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,186,714,000 after purchasing an additional 4,285,640 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,638,365,000. Vestor Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 269,840.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 977,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,690,000 after purchasing an additional 976,822 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,430,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,933,425,000 after buying an additional 596,007 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 3.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,804,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,502,917,000 after buying an additional 370,965 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Johanna Flower sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $461.94, for a total value of $1,385,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 76,082 shares in the company, valued at $35,145,319.08. The trade was a 3.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 28,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.01, for a total value of $11,916,577.53. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,054,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $848,695,075.02. The trade was a 1.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 100,247 shares of company stock worth $45,722,274 over the last 90 days. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $415.76 on Thursday. CrowdStrike has a 1 year low of $298.00 and a 1 year high of $566.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $454.68 and its 200 day moving average is $472.59. The stock has a market cap of $104.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -329.97, a PEG ratio of 23.71 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 6.88% and a negative return on equity of 2.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Citizens Jmp reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $490.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Loop Capital set a $550.00 price objective on CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, December 11th. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $450.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Thirty analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $550.09.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: CRWD) is a cybersecurity company founded in 2011 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California. The firm was co-founded by George Kurtz and Dmitri Alperovitch and became a publicly traded company following its initial public offering in 2019. CrowdStrike positions itself as a provider of cloud-native security solutions designed to protect endpoints, cloud workloads, identities and data against sophisticated cyber threats.

The company’s core offering is the CrowdStrike Falcon platform, a modular, cloud-delivered security architecture that combines endpoint protection (EPP), endpoint detection and response (EDR), threat intelligence, and device control through lightweight agents and centralized telemetry.

