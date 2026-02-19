Fiscal Wisdom Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF $SCHD

Fiscal Wisdom Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 86,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,330,000. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of Fiscal Wisdom Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,127,144,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 28,436,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,579,000 after buying an additional 796,001 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,215,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,221,000 after buying an additional 1,083,206 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 12.1% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 11,264,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 9,739,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,893,000 after acquiring an additional 280,277 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

SCHD stock opened at $31.56 on Thursday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $23.87 and a 1 year high of $31.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.86.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

