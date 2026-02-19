Prospector Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. $MDLZ

Prospector Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 6.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 119,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,727 shares during the period. Prospector Partners LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $7,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Soundwatch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Rossby Financial LCC grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 966.7% during the second quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Aspect Partners LLC increased its stake in Mondelez International by 180.5% in the second quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Richardson Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Mondelez International by 141.0% during the 3rd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 60.3% during the third quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $60.08 on Thursday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.20 and a twelve month high of $71.15. The company has a market capitalization of $77.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.01.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. Mondelez International had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The business had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Mondelez International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.920-3.070 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. DZ Bank raised Mondelez International from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on Mondelez International from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.06.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Mondelez International

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Gustavo Carlos Valle sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $186,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 99,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,174,952. This represents a 2.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mondelez International Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International is a global snacks company headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, formed in 2012 when Kraft Foods split to create a business focused on snack foods and a separate North American grocery company. Mondelez develops, manufactures, markets and distributes a broad portfolio of snack products intended for retail, foodservice and e?commerce channels around the world.

The company’s product mix centers on biscuits and cookies, chocolate and confectionery, gum and candy, and savory crackers and baked snacks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.