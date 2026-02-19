Kodiak AI (NASDAQ:KDK) Receives Buy Rating from Chardan Capital

Kodiak AI (NASDAQ:KDK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Chardan Capital in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Chardan Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 147.47% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Kodiak AI in a report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Kodiak AI to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 28th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Kodiak AI in a research report on Monday, November 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Kodiak AI in a report on Thursday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kodiak AI currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.90.

Kodiak AI Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kodiak AI

KDK opened at $8.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.15 and a beta of -0.40. Kodiak AI has a twelve month low of $5.43 and a twelve month high of $11.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.48.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KDK. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Kodiak AI in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Kodiak AI during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kodiak AI during the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Kodiak AI in the 4th quarter valued at about $186,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Kodiak AI in the 4th quarter valued at about $188,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

About Kodiak AI

We are a blank check company incorporated as a Cayman Islands exempted company for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses, which we refer to as our initial business combination. Our only activities since inception have been organizational activities and those necessary to prepare for this offering. We have not selected any business combination target and we have not, nor has anyone on our behalf, initiated any substantive discussions, directly or indirectly, with any business combination target.

