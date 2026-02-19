Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) CAO Saqib Baig Sells 5,722 Shares of Stock

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) CAO Saqib Baig sold 5,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.31, for a total transaction of $24,661.82. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 214,059 shares in the company, valued at $922,594.29. The trade was a 2.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Saqib Baig also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 17th, Saqib Baig sold 30,918 shares of Peloton Interactive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.14, for a total value of $128,000.52.

On Tuesday, January 13th, Saqib Baig sold 10,000 shares of Peloton Interactive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.87, for a total transaction of $68,700.00.

On Friday, January 9th, Saqib Baig sold 5,000 shares of Peloton Interactive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.95, for a total transaction of $34,750.00.

On Monday, December 8th, Saqib Baig sold 5,000 shares of Peloton Interactive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.39, for a total transaction of $31,950.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PTON opened at $4.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.23, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.41. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.08 and a fifty-two week high of $10.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.95.

Peloton Interactive ( NASDAQ:PTON Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $656.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $675.04 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.24) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 1,602.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. MAI Capital Management boosted its position in Peloton Interactive by 64.6% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 5,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new position in Peloton Interactive during the third quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 158.3% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 7,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 4,894 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Neutral Sentiment: Brokerage consensus remains cautious — Peloton has an average analyst recommendation of “Hold,” which points to limited near?term upside from analysts’ views. Peloton Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Brokerage consensus remains cautious — Peloton has an average analyst recommendation of “Hold,” which points to limited near?term upside from analysts’ views. Negative Sentiment: Large CFO sale — CFO Elizabeth Coddington sold 238,013 shares (~40.7% reduction of her holdings) at an average price of $4.18, a substantial insider reduction that can signal management liquidity needs or reduced conviction and often weighs on investor sentiment. CFO Form 4 Filing

Large CFO sale — CFO Elizabeth Coddington sold 238,013 shares (~40.7% reduction of her holdings) at an average price of $4.18, a substantial insider reduction that can signal management liquidity needs or reduced conviction and often weighs on investor sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Other senior insider sales — Several other executives sold meaningful positions on Feb 17–18, including Nick V. Caldwell (50,570 shares at $4.15), Jennifer Cunningham Cotter (125,432 shares at $4.15), Dion C. Sanders (88,242 shares at $4.14), Charles Peter Kirol (6,419 shares at $4.14), and Saqib Baig (30,918 and 5,722 shares at ~$4.14–$4.31). These cumulative sales materially reduce insider ownership and can amplify negative sentiment. Representative SEC filings: Caldwell filing. Caldwell Form 4 Filing

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PTON. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $8.25 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Guggenheim started coverage on Peloton Interactive in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.42.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates a digital fitness platform that combines connected exercise equipment with live and on-demand workout classes. The company’s core products include stationary bikes (Peloton Bike and Bike+), treadmills (Peloton Tread and Tread+), and the Peloton Row. Each device integrates a touchscreen display that streams instructor-led cycling, running, strength, yoga, meditation and other fitness classes. Peloton generates recurring revenue through subscription plans, which grant users access to its growing library of workouts, performance tracking tools and community features.

Founded in 2012 by John Foley and headquartered in New York City, Peloton set out to deliver an immersive home-fitness experience by blending hardware, software and content.

