Centennial Bank AR Has $1.93 Million Stock Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF $MUB

Centennial Bank AR lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 262.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,111 shares during the period. Centennial Bank AR’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Total Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 83.8% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB opened at $108.31 on Thursday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $100.29 and a 52-week high of $108.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $107.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.64.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the United States municipal bond market. The Fund invests in a representative sample of the securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

