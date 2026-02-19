King Luther Capital Management Corp Buys 3,981 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. $VRSK

King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 178,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,981 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $44,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.8% in the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 94,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Verisk Analytics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,653,000. MJP Associates Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 1,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 18.4% during the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 6.2% in the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 6,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,699,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Verisk Analytics Trading Up 3.8%

Shares of VRSK stock opened at $184.07 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $25.65 billion, a PE ratio of 28.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.55, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $210.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $231.48. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $164.60 and a 1 year high of $322.92.

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $778.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.74 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 425.42% and a net margin of 30.42%.Verisk Analytics’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. Verisk Analytics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.450-7.75 EPS. Research analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Verisk Analytics declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 18th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 10.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Verisk Analytics Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.44%.

Key Headlines Impacting Verisk Analytics

Here are the key news stories impacting Verisk Analytics this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 EPS and revenue beat street expectations (EPS $1.82 vs ~ $1.58 consensus; revenue ~$779M, +5.8% y/y), with margin expansion driving stronger-than-expected profitability — core catalyst for the rally. Read More.

Q4 EPS and revenue beat street expectations (EPS $1.82 vs ~ $1.58 consensus; revenue ~$779M, +5.8% y/y), with margin expansion driving stronger-than-expected profitability — core catalyst for the rally. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Board authorized a $2.5 billion share buyback (up to ~10.1% of shares outstanding), signaling management believes shares are undervalued and providing direct support to EPS and shareholder value. Read More.

Board authorized a $2.5 billion share buyback (up to ~10.1% of shares outstanding), signaling management believes shares are undervalued and providing direct support to EPS and shareholder value. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Quarterly dividend raised to $0.50 (an ~11.1% increase from prior), reinforcing a shareholder-return focus and boosting income investor interest.

Quarterly dividend raised to $0.50 (an ~11.1% increase from prior), reinforcing a shareholder-return focus and boosting income investor interest. Neutral Sentiment: Bank of America initiated coverage with a Neutral rating and $205 price target (implies modest upside from recent levels), which may temper volatility but doesn’t constitute a strong buy signal. Read More.

Bank of America initiated coverage with a Neutral rating and $205 price target (implies modest upside from recent levels), which may temper volatility but doesn’t constitute a strong buy signal. Read More. Negative Sentiment: FY?2026 guidance came in slightly below consensus: EPS guidance narrowed to $7.45–$7.75 (vs ~7.71 consensus) and revenue guidance ~ $3.2B vs consensus nearer $3.3B — investors may mark down multiple or wait for evidence of re-acceleration. Read More.

FY?2026 guidance came in slightly below consensus: EPS guidance narrowed to $7.45–$7.75 (vs ~7.71 consensus) and revenue guidance ~ $3.2B vs consensus nearer $3.3B — investors may mark down multiple or wait for evidence of re-acceleration. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Net income declined y/y (reported net income down ~6.2% due to prior-year gains), a reminder that underlying profit trends can be affected by one-offs and may temper near-term sentiment. Read More.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Verisk Analytics news, CFO Elizabeth Mann sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.54, for a total transaction of $65,862.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 14,265 shares in the company, valued at $3,131,738.10. The trade was a 2.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $290.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Barclays raised Verisk Analytics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $310.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Argus lowered Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Evercore reduced their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $262.00 to $250.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $263.21.

View Our Latest Research Report on Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Verisk Analytics, Inc (NASDAQ: VRSK) is a data analytics and decision?support provider that helps organizations assess and manage risk. The company supplies data, predictive models and software to customers in insurance, reinsurance, financial services, government, energy and other commercial markets. Its offerings are designed to support underwriting, pricing, claims management, catastrophe modeling, fraud detection and regulatory compliance, enabling clients to make more informed operational and strategic decisions.

Verisk’s product portfolio combines large proprietary datasets with analytics platforms and industry?specific applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.