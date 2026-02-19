Deterra Royalties Limited (ASX:DRR) Plans Interim Dividend of $0.12

Deterra Royalties Limited (ASX:DRR – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 18th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.124 per share on Monday, March 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 286.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 23rd.
Deterra Royalties Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 12.86, a quick ratio of 210.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40, a PEG ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 0.65.
Deterra Royalties Company Profile
