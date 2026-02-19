Grizzly Discoveries (CVE:GZD) Trading 16.7% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Grizzly Discoveries Inc. (CVE:GZD – Get Free Report) shot up 16.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. 101,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 104,253 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Grizzly Discoveries Trading Up 16.7%

The company has a market cap of C$7.23 million, a PE ratio of -6.48 and a beta of -0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.03 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.03.

Grizzly Discoveries Company Profile

Grizzly Discoveries Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metals properties Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, silver, and cobalt deposits. It holds 100% interests in Greenwood Project covering approximately 180,000 contiguous acres in South-central British Columbia; and the Robocop property comprising of five mineral claims that covers an area of 5,864 acres located in southeastern British Columbia. The company also holds an interest at the Alberta diamond project consisting of two wholly owned claim blocks in the Buffalo Head Hills.

