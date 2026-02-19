HF Sinclair Corporation (NYSE:DINO) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.50

HF Sinclair Corporation (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Thursday, March 12th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd.

HF Sinclair has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.1%per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. HF Sinclair has a dividend payout ratio of 63.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect HF Sinclair to earn $4.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.7%.

Get HF Sinclair alerts:

HF Sinclair Stock Performance

HF Sinclair stock opened at $51.58 on Thursday. HF Sinclair has a 52 week low of $24.66 and a 52 week high of $59.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.64 and a 200-day moving average of $50.98.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HF Sinclair ( NYSE:DINO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.37. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 5.77% and a net margin of 1.46%.During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.02) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that HF Sinclair will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Barclays cut their target price on HF Sinclair from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of HF Sinclair in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Mizuho raised their price target on HF Sinclair from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DINO

HF Sinclair Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HF Sinclair Corporation is a diversified energy manufacturing company engaged in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products across the United States. The company operates a network of refineries and processing facilities that convert crude oil and other feedstocks into fuels and specialty products. Its integrated model encompasses upstream supply agreements, midstream logistics, and downstream marketing channels, positioning HF Sinclair as a key supplier of refined products to wholesale and retail markets.

The company’s core product slate includes gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, and renewable fuels such as renewable diesel and biodiesel.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HF Sinclair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HF Sinclair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.